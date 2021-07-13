Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AV. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

LON AV opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

