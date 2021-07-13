Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AV. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).
LON AV opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.79. The company has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
