Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 50,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,632. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

