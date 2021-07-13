Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.