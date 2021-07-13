Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

