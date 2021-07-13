Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $101.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BLL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 6,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,799. Ball has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

