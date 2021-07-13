Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Banc of California worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $863.33 million, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

