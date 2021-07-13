Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 684.4% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,004.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

