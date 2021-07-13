BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt Sells 35,473 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 35,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $2,584,917.51.

BANF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,449. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.