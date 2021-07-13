Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in REV Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 184.89 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

