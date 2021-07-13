Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

