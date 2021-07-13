Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

