Bank of Montreal Can Has $372,000 Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Busey were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Busey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

