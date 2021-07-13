Bank of Montreal Can Has $379,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
