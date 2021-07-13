Bank of Montreal Can Has $379,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

