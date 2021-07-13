Bank of Montreal Can Has $402,000 Position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 59.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IMV were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMV. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

IMV opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.53. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

