Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 128.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 27.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.