Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,224 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in StoneX Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,665.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

