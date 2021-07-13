Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,981 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of ChemoCentryx worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

