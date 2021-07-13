BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

BKU opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

