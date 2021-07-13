Barclays Analysts Give Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) a $29.53 Price Target

Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.