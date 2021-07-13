Barclays PLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.