Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

