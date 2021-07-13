Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

