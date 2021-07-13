Barclays PLC Purchases 42,315 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 353.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

