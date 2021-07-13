Barclays Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $39.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

