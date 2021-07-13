Barend Reijn Sells 27,485 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) insider Barend Reijn sold 27,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $343,562.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12.

NYSE STKL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

