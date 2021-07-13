Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.87 ($92.78).

Basf stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €68.10 ($80.12). 3,041,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.71. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

