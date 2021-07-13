BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Sells 65,478 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 65,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $4,137,554.82. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.75.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

