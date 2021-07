BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Sells 65,478 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 65,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $4,137,554.82. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.75.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

