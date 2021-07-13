Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $249.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

