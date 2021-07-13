Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) Shares Up 5.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.66. 27,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,196,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NYSE:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

