BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CMO Sells $683,317.25 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 2,040 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.98, for a total value of $730,279.20.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,189. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $204.17 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

