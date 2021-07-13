BHPCoin Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

