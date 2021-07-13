Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 12964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $788.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

