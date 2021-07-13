BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Sells $857,035.78 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00.

BIGC stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

