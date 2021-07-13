BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 176,525 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $11,518,256.25.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 288,831 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $20,339,479.02.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,545,805.68.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $31,689,252.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.