BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $3.63 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00010938 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $67,934.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001365 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.94 or 0.01452026 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,571 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

