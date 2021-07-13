BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $23,923.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019213 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,775,412 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

