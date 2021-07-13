BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.62.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
