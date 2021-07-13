BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
