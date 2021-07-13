BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 75,184.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Document Security Systems were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.80. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.