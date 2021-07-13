BlackRock Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Graybug Vision worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

