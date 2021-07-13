BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

