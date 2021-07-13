BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 563,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ENVB opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

