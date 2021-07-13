BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MUI stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

