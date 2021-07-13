BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MUI stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
