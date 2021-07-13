BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

