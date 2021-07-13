BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:BNY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.