BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $910.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $915.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $870.17. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

