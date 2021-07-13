Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

