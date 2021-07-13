Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

