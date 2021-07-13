Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) EVP Sells $258,392.46 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46.

Shares of NYSE BLMN opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

