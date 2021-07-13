Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) EVP Sells $258,392.46 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46.
Shares of NYSE BLMN opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $32.81.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.