Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 4th

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 119.78 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 119.11 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.74 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.