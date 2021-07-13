BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

Trisura Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 2,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

